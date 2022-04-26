ON Semiconductor (ON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) recently:

4/20/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00.

4/12/2022 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. onsemi gained from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. The company has entered long-term supply agreements, which are expected to position it for long-term sustainable growth. However, rising inflation and supply chain constraints are still present, especially for certain products that its foundry partners manufacture. onsemi anticipates the demand to continue outpacing supply throughout 2022. Shares of onsemi have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/8/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

