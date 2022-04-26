ON Semiconductor (ON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON):

4/20/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00.

4/12/2022 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. onsemi gained from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. The company has entered long-term supply agreements, which are expected to position it for long-term sustainable growth. However, rising inflation and supply chain constraints are still present, especially for certain products that its foundry partners manufacture. onsemi anticipates the demand to continue outpacing supply throughout 2022. Shares of onsemi have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/8/2022 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ON opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get ON Semiconductor Corp alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.