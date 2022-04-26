ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ONEOK by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 22.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 73,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

