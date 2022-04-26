ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. ONEOK has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.450-$4.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.45-$4.07 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Barclays PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.