OneSpan (OSPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $584.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.