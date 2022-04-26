Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONEX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ONEX stock traded down C$1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$83.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.49. Onex has a 1 year low of C$75.00 and a 1 year high of C$101.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

