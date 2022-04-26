Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.13-1.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.
About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.