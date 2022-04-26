Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.13-1.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

