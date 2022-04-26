Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OPNT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

