OPKO Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.