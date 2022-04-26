Oppenheimer Comments on AGCO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.18.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

