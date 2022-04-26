Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.