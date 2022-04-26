Oppenheimer Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

