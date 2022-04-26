Oppenheimer Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of GPRE opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Green Plains by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

