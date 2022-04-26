Oppenheimer Weighs in on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MIST opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

