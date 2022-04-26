Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 337.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. Opthea has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

