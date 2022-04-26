Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

