Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

ORMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 7,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

