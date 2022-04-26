Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 178,768 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,299. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

