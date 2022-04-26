OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
In related news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.