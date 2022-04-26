OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $18,211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

