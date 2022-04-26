Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

