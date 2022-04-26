Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTIS opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

