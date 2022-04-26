Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.
NYSE OTIS traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.