Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ouster has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Ouster has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUST. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 438.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

