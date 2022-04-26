Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUTKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

