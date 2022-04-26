Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Shares of OVV opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

