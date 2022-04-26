Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
