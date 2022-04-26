Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

