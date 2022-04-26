Owens & Minor (OMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00-$3.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

