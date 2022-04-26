PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

