Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PacBio’s wider-than-expected loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021 is concerning. Continued adjusted loss per share raises apprehensions. Year-over-year operating loss is another area of worry. Production constraints and business seasonality are major headwinds for PacBio. Stiff competition and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, PacBio has underperformed its industry. Yet, solid uptick in both arms and strength in its Instrument and Consumables revenues in the quarter are impressive. Robust geographical results buoy optimism. The company’s slew of deals over the past few months also augurs well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. PacBio’s unique technology and product development activities are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. PacBio’s fourth-quarter revenues were better than expected.”

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,695,000 after buying an additional 712,191 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

