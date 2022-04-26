Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS.

PKG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. 660,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,722. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

