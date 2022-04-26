Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.29. 660,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,722. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

