Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.59. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

