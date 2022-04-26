Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Sunday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.15.

PTTTS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Palmetto Real Estate Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The trust owns, develops, and rents various commercial properties for restaurants, department stores, convenience food stores, grocery stores, and various other retail establishments. It owns and leases commercial properties throughout South Carolina, primarily in the Greenville, South Carolina.

