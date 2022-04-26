Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $631.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $11.19 on Tuesday, hitting $588.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,067. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

