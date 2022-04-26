Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PARA stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

