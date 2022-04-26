Paramount Global (PARAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PARAA stock opened at 33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 31.18 and a 52-week high of 51.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 38.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

