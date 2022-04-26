Paramount Global to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PARA opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

