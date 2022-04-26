Pareto Securities Lowers Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) to Hold

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NSKFF stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $45.67.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)
