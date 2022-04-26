Pareto Securities Lowers Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) to Hold

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NSKFF stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

