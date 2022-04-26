Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Buys C$119,253.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$119,253.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,506.

Sigmund Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Sigmund Cornelius acquired 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00.

Shares of PXT traded up C$0.84 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,390. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.73.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.46%.

PXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

