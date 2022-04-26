Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

PCYG opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.08. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Park City Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

