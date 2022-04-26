Parkland Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

