Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

TSE PSI traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.78. 158,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,186. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.