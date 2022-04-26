Pasquale Romano Sells 250,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 8,735,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

