Paul Dunstan Gray Purchases 9,720 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Dunstan Gray bought 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,122.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,640.

Paul Dunstan Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Paul Dunstan Gray sold 7,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$111,478.18.

On Monday, April 18th, Paul Dunstan Gray sold 8,400 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$122,220.00.

Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

