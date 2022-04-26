Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.