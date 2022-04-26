Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,503. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

