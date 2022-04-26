PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,998. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.