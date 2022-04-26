PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.