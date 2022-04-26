Penumbra (PEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEN stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

